Rising US Rents Hide Double-Digit Drama on the Ground by Wolf Richter – Wolf Street

Plunges and surges in the top 100 cities.

In San Francisco, the most expensive major rental market in the US, the median asking rent in January for one-bedroom apartments rose 2.7% year-over-year to $3,400, but is down 7.4% from the peak in October 2015. For two-bedroom apartments, rents fell 2.2% to $4,400 and are down 12% from the peak in October 2015.

These declines from head-spinner peaks, in a city where housing costs turned officially into a “housing crisis” years ago, are not much of a relief for renters and not yet a headache for landlords, but a sign that new supply from the construction boom – most of it higher end – is having an effect.

In New York City, the second most expensive major rental market, the median asking rent for one-bedroom apartments fell 1.4% from a year ago to $2,870 and is down 14.8% from the peak in March 2016. For two-bedrooms, it fell 1.2% to $3,280 and is down 17.6% from the peak in March 2016.

Those declines do not include incentives, such as “1 month free” or “2 months free,” which reduce the effective rent for the first year by 8% or 17%.

The data is based on asking rents in multifamily apartment buildings. Zumpergleans this data from active listings in cities across the country and aggregates it into its National Rent Report. The data does not include single-family houses and condos on the rental market. Unlike some other types of rent reports, this data includes asking rents from new construction.

Biggest trouble spots among the most expensive markets.

Honolulu, 11th most expensive rental market: 1-BR asking rents fell 4.6% year-over-year and plunged 22.5% from their peak in March 2015. 2-BR rents plunged 10.2% year-over-year and 25.4% from their peak in January 2015.

Chicago, 12th most expensive rental market: 1-BR rents plunged 14.4% year-over-year to $1,550; and 24.4% from the peak in October 2015. 2-BR rents plunged 13.8% year-over-year to $2,070; and 21.9% from their peak in September 2015.

