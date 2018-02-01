#ReleaseTheMemo – Even Democrats Are Admitting That This Memo Could Get Mueller And Rosenstein Fired by Michael Snyder – End of the American Dream

Never before has there been so much talk about a memo in Washington. In a previous article, I claimed that this could be “the biggest scandal in D.C. since Watergate”, but the truth is that this could actually be bigger than Watergate. As you will see below, there are some that believe that this memo will implicate members of the previous administration all the way up to Barack Obama himself. In the short-term, we are likely to see a number of top government officials fired, and even Democrats are admitting that this could include Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Special Counsel Robert Mueller. The following comes from Reuters…

The top Democrat on the U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee said on Wednesday a memo by the panel’s Republicans opens the door for the White House to fire the special counsel probing Russia’s alleged meddling in the U.S. election or the No. 2 official at the Justice Department. “It … increases the risk of a constitutional crisis by setting the stage for subsequent actions by the White House to fire (Special Counsel Robert) Mueller or, as now seems more likely, Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein,” Representative Adam Schiff said in an opinion piece in the Washington Post.

But if this memo is as damning as some believe that it will be, getting fired will not be the end of the story for many of these top officials.

If it is true that government surveillance powers were illegally used to target Donald Trump and his associates, and if it is true that the Obama administration, the FBI and the Clinton campaign illegally colluded in a desperate attempt to destroy Donald Trump, we should be seeing a lot of really big names go to prison.

In a previous article, I discussed how outraged many Republican members of Congress were after they initially read this memo. Since that time, we have learned that current FBI Director Christopher Wray was “shocked to the core”after reading the four-page FISA abuse memo, and that he immediately asked Andrew McCabe to resign the next day…

Carter: What we know tonight is that FBI Director Christopher Wray went Sunday and reviewed the four-page FISA memo. The very next day, Andrew McCabe was asked to resign. Remember Sean, he was planning on resigning in March – that already came out in December. This time they asked him to go right away. You’re not coming into the office. I’ve heard rep[orts he didn’t even come in for the morning meeting – that he didn’t show up. Hannity: A source of mine told me tonight that when Wray read this, it shocked him to his core.

It is absolutely imperative that the American people be given the opportunity to see this memo.

I believe that this memo has the potential to end the investigation that has haunted the president for nearly his entire time in the White House, and I believe that this memo also has the potential to throw the Democratic Party into a complete state of disarray.





The good news is that it looks like this memo may be on the verge of being released. According to Zero Hedge, President Trump appeared to tell a member of Congress that he was on board with releasing the memo as he was leaving the State of the Union address…

