The Gods Send Trump a Message by Brian Maher – Daily Reckoning

The gods’ sense of humor is vastly underappreciated…

For the past year President Trump has shimmied and crooned about the roaring stock market.

He has made America Great Again… and the stock market has made America Rich Again.

Sample quote, dated Jan. 5, 2018:

Dow goes from 18,589 on November 9, 2016, to 25,075 today, for a new all-time Record. Jumped 1000 points in last 5 weeks, Record fastest 1000 point move in history. This is all about the Make America Great Again agenda…

But Mr. Trump fails to appreciate the capricious nature of gods…

Just as the president was warming for his first State of the Union address…

They hatched a plan… went to work… and sent the stock market crashing with a mighty thud.

The Dow tumbled 177 points Monday.

Then yesterday, the president’s big day, it plummeted 362 points.

It was the market’s worst day in eight months.

Taken together, Monday and Tuesday witnessed the Dow’s largest consecutive loss since June 2016 — when Britain voted for “Brexit.”

Meantime, the VIX, Wall Street’s “fear gauge,” crested 14 yesterday — for the first time since August.

Against this tossing backdrop did the president address the nation last night…

We certainly took no pleasure in the business.

But neither did we grieve for whatever money it cost us.

We accept the nature of gods… and their Olympian capacity for mischief.

Besides, it’s a dippy thing, when a president grabs too much credit for the stock market.

The market that rises, we would remind the president… is also the market that falls.

And the crowd that toasts him today is the mob that hauls him to the gallows tomorrow.

(See the public hanging of the Hon. Herbert Clark Hoover, Nov. 8, 1932.)

But what implements of havoc did the gods employ this week?

“The main catalysts for the steep drop this week,” USA Today informs us, “were investors opting to lock in profits after the big early-year rally and a sharp rise in long-term interest rates.”

