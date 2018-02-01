Dems Caught Playing Candy Crush During State Of The Union from ZeroHedge

Michigan Rep. Brenda Lawrence (D-MI) was busted playing Candy Crush during Tuesday night’s State of the Union address while President Trump was talking about revamping America’s international trade by pushing for deals that are fair and reciprocal for Americans.

Lawrence was pictured next to two other members of the Congressional Black Caucus who were also playing with their phones during the speech – Reps. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ) and Joyce Beatty (D-OH).

Watson was pictured checking a response to a tweet she made, while Beatty was inspecting a proposed press release reacting to President Trump’s speech.

Beatty’s spokesman told DailyMail.com on Thursday that she had read the entire speech already, and wasn’t doing anything out of the ordinary. ‘That State of the Union is put out an hour in advance so Democrats and Republicans can read along,’ the spokesman said. ‘And while the speech was going on, she was putting together a statement in response.’ The other two congresswomen’s offices, however, didn’t offer any explanation. –Daily Mail

David Martosko of the Daily Mail helpfully adds that “It’s unclear from the picture what level of Candy Crush she was on. Members of Congress are paid $174,000 per year.”



Black Caucus during SOTU

Reps. Brenda Lawrence, Joyce Betty and Bonny Watson Coleman pictured Tuesday night

Shameful moment as Congressional Black Caucus members refuse to applaud President Trump touting lowest black unemployment rate ever recorded. #SOTU pic.twitter.com/urHXd1Yn0G — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) January 31, 2018

