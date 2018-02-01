Deep State Throws Hail Mary In Desperate Attempt To Prevent Release Of FISA Abuse Memo – Devin Nunes Calls FBI’s Bluff – Checkmate By Susan Duclos – All News PipeLine

In yet another attempt to block a public release of a document which purports to show how the FBI and DOJ abused their powers and politically weaponized their agencies during the 2016 election cycle, the deep state threw a Hail Mary pass, a last ditch effort by claiming their were “material omissions,” in the much-talked about four-page report, not expecting that Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee David Nunes would call their bluff by publicly daring them to “make public, to the greatest extent possible, all the information they have on these abuses.”

On Wednesday, the FBI issued a short statement:

The FBI takes seriously its obligations to the FISA Court and its compliance with procedures overseen by career professionals in the Department of Justice and the FBI. We are committed to working with the appropriate oversight entities to ensure the continuing integrity of the FISA process. With regard to the House Intelligence Committee’s memorandum, the FBI was provided a limited opportunity to review this memo the day before the committee voted to release it. As expressed during our initial review, we have grave concerns about material omissions of fact that fundamentally impact the memo’s accuracy.

The memo, which reportedly names former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, who recently stepped down amidst the controversy, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, and former FBI Director James Comey, is four pages of findings garnered from classified information, which would be the “material omissions.”

Nunes, instantly fired back practically daring the FBI to then provide that “material” themselves in a manner consistent with protecting sources and methods with his statement posted to the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence website, titled “Nunes Statement on FBI, DOJ Objections to Release of HPSCI Memo.”

“Having stonewalled Congress’ demands for information for nearly a year, it’s no surprise to see the FBI and DOJ issue spurious objections to allowing the American people to see information related to surveillance abuses at these agencies. The FBI is intimately familiar with ‘material omissions’ with respect to their presentations to both Congress and the courts, and they are welcome to make public, to the greatest extent possible, all the information they have on these abuses. Regardless, it’s clear that top officials used unverified information in a court document to fuel a counter-intelligence investigation during an American political campaign. Once the truth gets out, we can begin taking steps to ensure our intelligence agencies and courts are never misused like this again.”

CHECKMATE

It is noteworthy to offer the reminder that the FBI director and Deputy AG, attempted to prevent this memo from even being released to the full House of Representatives, when they made an unscheduled visit to Speaker of the House Paul Ryan to ask him to step in and prevent the release, to which he declined to do. Ryan is now on record in support of the release of the memo, saying “Let it all out, get it all out there. Cleanse the organization.”

Democrats, in an effort to protect the previous administration from the FISA abuses allegedly detailed in the memo, using America’s top intelligence agencies against an opposing party’s political candidate, first all voted against allowing their fellow lawmakers from seeing the memo, then all voted against releasing it to the public, and now are claiming that Nunes “altered” the doument and insisting on another House Intelligence Committee vote to release it to the public.

