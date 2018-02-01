Deep State Strikes Back And Sends A Clear Message, What’s Next (Video)
McCabe sat on Weiner’s case. FBI is fighting back saying the memo is not accurate, the corporate media (cabal) will not give the memo much airtime. The cabal is pushing the propaganda with a second dossier. North Korea and South Korea meet before the Olympics. Video was release showing the Russian jet flying close to the US spy plane, a complete setup to demonize Russia.
Lavrov announces that Syria will proceed with a new constitution. Damascus airport comes under fire at the same time the peace keepers return from Sochi. Turkey’s invasion into Syria allowed the Syrian Army to take control of idlib. An Amtrak train that was carrying Republicans ran into a dump truck. The cabal just sent a message.