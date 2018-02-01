DACA Amnesty: So, If Parents Sneak Into Disney World & Take Their Kids, Does Disney Let Their Kids Stay? by Tim Brown – Freedom Outpost

So, tell me again why amnesty is being proposed for those who violated the law and continue to violate it while demanding their “rights”?

A friend of mine was on the radio the other day and was talking about all the talk in DC about the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) and the mention of amnesty for those who are here illegally because their parents brought them here when they were children. He asked a pretty profound question, “If parents sneak into Disney World and take their kids in also, does Disney let the kids stay when they are caught?”

Of course, they don’t! They send them all out of the park, and probably will press charges.

That’s a good question and one that points out why this talk of amnesty, DACA, and failing to enforce the immigration laws on the books seems a bit criminal-minded if you ask me.

During the State of the Union speech on Tuesday, President Donald Trump said, “In recent months, my Administration has met extensively with both Democrats and Republicans to craft a bipartisan approach to immigration reform. Based on these discussions, we presented the Congress with a detailed proposal that should be supported by both parties as a fair compromise — one where nobody gets everything they want, but where our country gets the critical reforms it needs.”

Understand that compromising on the law that is already in effect is making the law of no consequence in the matter.

So, what are these “critical reforms” we need? Trump outlined them as “four pillars.”

The first pillar of our framework generously offers a path to citizenship for 1.8 million illegal immigrants who were brought here by their parents at a young age — that covers almost three times more people than the previous administration. Under our plan, those who meet education and work requirements, and show good moral character, will be able to become full citizens of the United States. The second pillar fully secures the border. That means building a wall on the Southern border, and it means hiring more heroes like CJ [Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent Celestino Martinez] to keep our communities safe. Crucially, our plan closes the terrible loopholes exploited by criminals and terrorists to enter our country — and it finally ends the dangerous practice of “catch and release.” The third pillar ends the visa lottery — a program that randomly hands out green cards without any regard for skill, merit, or the safety of our people. It is time to begin moving towards a merit-based immigration system — one that admits people who are skilled, who want to work, who will contribute to our society, and who will love and respect our country. The fourth and final pillar protects the nuclear family by ending chain migration. Under the current broken system, a single immigrant can bring in virtually unlimited numbers of distant relatives. Under our plan, we focus on the immediate family by limiting sponsorships to spouses and minor children. This vital reform is necessary, not just for our economy, but for our security, and our future.

Understand that I believe the Constitution is clear about who protects the borders. It’s not the Border Patrol. It’s a Constitutional Militia.

“The Congress shall have power to… To provide for calling forth the Militia to execute the Laws of the Union, suppress Insurrections and repel Invasions; To provide for organizing, arming, and disciplining, the Militia, and for governing such Part of them as may be employed in the Service of the United States, reserving to the States respectively, the Appointment of the Officers, and the Authority of training the Militia according to the discipline prescribed by Congress;” -Article 1, Section 8, Clauses 15-16, US Constitution

I do believe a border wall could be understood to be built under our Constitution, though I often wonder if there are not better solutions than a border wall.

Definitely, the third and fourth pillars could also be implemented under our Constitution.

However, that first one. That’s one that I question. Wasn’t this the same Donald Trump that was against amnesty? And isn’t giving a “path to citizenship” essentially amnesty? Yes, it actually is.

David Risselada called it last week and I sensed it before he wrote about it.

David goes a step further. He writes:

While Trump, in the opinions of his biggest supporters, has accomplished many big things, the truth is that when it comes to major policy initiatives of the big statists nothing is changing. The Hegelian Dialectic is being used to present Americans with contrived conflicts in order to guide our thoughts and actions into pre-determined solutions that in the long run, further the objectives of big government. Many will scoff at this however, the fact remains that Obamacare has not been repealed, there is no wall, there will be no wall and for all practical purposes, the media sideshow concerning the government shutdown seems to be a show as the president now supports a pathway to citizenship. Is that what you voted for?

I ask you, just how spot on is he here? I’d say pretty spot on.

And again I ask if parents snuck in with their kids to Disney, would the kids be allowed to stay? No way, Jose.

