They Actually HATE America! Multiple High-Profile Liberal Politicians And Media Figures Are OFFENDED By USA Chants And Words Such As Church And Family During SOTU Speech

TDC Note – I’m still fuming over some of the reactions from these so-called “representatives” and thank each of the mainstream media members that hammered another nail in their own coffin – well done!! You sure make what I do look a lot more appealing.

In what can only be described as a truly shocking moment in American history, multiple high-profile Democratic politicians and media figures reacted in horror over the fact that America was promoted during parts of President Trump’s State of the Union address.

That’s right, liberal politicians and their media puppets were actually angry that parts of the speech included the idea of putting American citizens, of all races, ahead of the needs of other countries.

Shockingly, some even took their “anger” further, with one leading Democratic voice actually standing up and leaving after chants of USA filled the room. Or, in other words, a politician elected to represent Americans hates the idea of the United States so much that he couldn’t even stand hearing it shouted.

Congressman Luis Gutierrez, a man many on the right already believed cared more about illegal immigrants than his own constituents, was so triggered by Trumps “soaring” rhetoric that he fled the House chamber.

As Trump praised the Capitol building itself, applause and chants of “USA USA USA!” broke out, causing Gutierrez to retreat to a safe, anti-American space.

We have a bipartisan standing ovation — and a lot of “USA!” chants. https://t.co/00Kmhu7ges — Meg Wagner (@megwagner) January 31, 2018

Additionally, liberals within the media also reacted with anger over the presidents choice of words during the speech, including MSNBC’s Joy Reid who was triggered by the president using what one would assume are completely normal words such as family and church.

This is not satire. I repeat this is not a satirical piece. Joy Reid was actually triggered and angered by the use of the words family, church, police, and military. If this is not direct proof of hardcore anti-American, pro-globalist sentiment I don’t know what is.

Church … family … police … military … the national anthem … Trump trying to call on all the tropes of 1950s-era nationalism. The goal of this speech appears to be to force the normalization of Trump on the terms of the bygone era his supporters are nostalgic for. #SOTU — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) January 31, 2018

Paul Joseph Watson reported on the insanity:

Yes, you read that right. Reid is literally upset that Trump used the words church, family, police, military and the national anthem during his address to lawmakers. It was perhaps the most bizarre reaction of the night, and there was no shortage of competition. Twitter users took Reid to task for her apparent unease with every day words and ‘American as apple pie’ concepts. “No, Joy, the Left is so out of touch you don’t even recognize normal when you see it,” responded one.

Not wanting to be left out of being publicly angry that the president is praising America, the liberal ACLU (which has done some good work in the past but in the age of Trump has become yet another Soros funded disinformation machine) actually attacked the president for using the word America 80 different times.

Jamie White reports:

The American Civil Liberties Union complained President Trump used the word “America” too many times in his State of the Union speech. “Tonight, President Trump said the word ‘America’ more than 80 times in his speech. Yet, after a divisive first year, we hear and feel how exclusionary that ‘America’ is, with policies that have harmed so many vulnerable American communities,” said ACLU national policy director Faiz Shakir Tuesday night in a written statement. “The ACLU stands ready to protect these communities, both in the courts and at the polls.” “In particular, the immigration plan put forth by Trump would hold Dreamers hostage to his demands for a harmful border wall and an even larger mass deportation force. We are at this crossroads because of the President’s deeply destructive ideas fomented by his nativist allies and divisive rhetoric. We will continue to stand up for these young immigrants and ensure they continue to contribute to our country. We cannot let America’s Dreamers be deported.” Bizarrely, the word “America” itself is now seen by the left as racist and xenophobic.

Keep in mind, the Democrats literally set still as the president called for a merit based immigration system, making startling clear to the American people that they are now a party that represents “foreign insurgencies” over their own constituents.

Dems sit on their as @POTUS calls for “merit based immigration for those who love and respect our country”. Are @HouseDemocrats @HouseDemocrats apparently now “the Party for Foreign Insurgencies”?? — M. Zuhdi Jasser (@DrZuhdiJasser) January 31, 2018

For her part, liberal darling Elizabeth Warren made clear that she despised the entire speech, apparently ready to publicly hop on the hard-left anti-America agenda.

I went to the #SOTU. I wanted it burned into my eyes. If there’s ever a moment when I’m too tired to keep fighting, I just have to close my eyes & see @realDonaldTrump , @mike_pence & @pryan applauding themselves for punching working families in the gut, & I’m back in this fight. — Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) January 31, 2018

Make no mistake. This is not about liberals standing up against Republicans that they politically disagree with. This is about a portion of the Democratic Party, and the left as a whole, publicly harboring actual HATE for the American people while at the same time using all their power to promote and help illegal immigrants.

It does not get any clearer. These people are NOT working for the American people and actually seem to hate us.

The sooner we realize this fact the sooner we can fight back against it in a united way.

