WikiLeaks Exposes How Most All Mainstream Media is Controlled by Council on Foreign Relations

If ever you needed another reason to tune out of mainstream media and seek out information for yourself—this is it.

It is no secret that over the last 4 decades, mainstream media has been consolidated from dozens of competing companies to only six. Hundreds of channels, websites, news outlets, newspapers, and magazines, making up ninety percent of all media is controlled by very few people—giving Americans the illusion of choice.

While six companies controlling most everything the Western world consumes in regard to media may sound like a sinister arrangement, the Swiss Propaganda Research center (SPR) has just released information that is even worse.

The research group was able to tie all these media companies to a single organization—the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR).

Council on Foreign Relations links to major media holdings Full graphic here: https://t.co/lyMPz4ME2Z pic.twitter.com/mmTNdQa1F9 — Julian Assange ⌛ (@JulianAssange) January 28, 2018

For those who may be unaware, the CFR is a primary member of the circle of Washington think-tanks promoting endless war. As former Army Major Todd Pierce describes, this group acts as “primary provocateurs” using “‘psychological suggestiveness’ to create a false narrative of danger from some foreign entity with the objective being to create paranoia within the U.S. population that it is under imminent threat of attack or takeover.”

A senior member of the CFR and outspoken neocon warmonger, Robert Kagan has even publicly proclaimed that the US should create an empire.

The narrative created by CFR and its cohorts is picked up by their secondary communicators, also known the mainstream media, who push it on the populace with no analysis or questioning.When looking at the chart from SPR, the reach by this single organization is so vast that it is no mystery as to how these elite psychopaths guide Americans into accepting endless war at the expense of their mothers, fathers, sons, and daughters. Top journalists and executives from all major media companies are integrated into the CFR. As the chart below illustrates, the CFR has even more control in the mainstream media than even the nefarious Bilderberg Group and the Trilateral Commission. As SPR points out, Richard Harwood, former managing editor and ombudsman of the Washington Post, wrote about the Council on Foreign Relations Recognizing that its members most likely correspond to what one might call the “ruling establishment of the United States.” Harwood continued, “The membership of these journalists in the council, however they may think of themselves, is an acknowledgment of their active and important role in public affairs and of their ascension into the American ruling class. They do not merely analyze and interpret foreign policy for the United States; they help make it.” Let that sink in. This group of unaccountable, unelected, professional propagandists in America doesn’t simply analyze US government policy—they make it. While only five percent of the members of CFR work within the media, as SPR points out that is all they need to implement the will of its other members that includes: several US presidents and vice presidents of both parties;

almost all foreign, defense and finance ministers;

most chiefs of staff and commanders of the US military and NATO;

nearly all National Security Advisers, CIA Directors, UN Ambassadors, Fed Chairmen, World Bank Presidents, and Directors of the National Economic Council;

some of the most influential members of Congress (especially foreign and security politicians);

numerous media managers and top journalists, as well as some of the most famous actors;

numerous prominent academics, especially in the key areas of economics, international relations, political and historical sciences, and journalism;

numerous executives from think tanks, universities, NGOs, and Wall Street;

and key members of the 9/11 Commission and the Warren Commission (JFK) To highlight just how much control over the media the CFR wields we need only look at the fact that they operate—in the open—and receive nearly no media coverage. The former chairman of the CFR, High Commissioner for Germany, co-founder of the Atlantic Bridge, World Bank president, and an adviser to a total of nine US presidents, John J. McCloy actually bragged publicly about the CFR hand picking US politicians. “Whenever we needed a man [in Washington], we just thumbed through the roll of Council members and put through a call to New York [to the CFR’s headquarters office],” said McCloy. Until the election of Trump the past four presidents have been the director of the CFR, George HW Bush, who was replaced by a member of the CFR, Bill Clinton, who was replaced by a family member of the CFR, George W Bush, who was then replaced by CFR aspirant candidate Barack Obama—who filled his cabinet with members of the elite group. Although Donald Trump was never a public member of the CFR, that did not stop him from filling the White House with dozens of CFR members. Here are just a few of the CFR members appointed by Trump: Elaine Chao, United States Secretary of Transportation (CFR individual member)

Jamie Dimon, Member of Strategic and Policy Forum (CFR corporate member)

Jim Donovan, Deputy Treasury Secretary (CFR corporate member)

Larry Fink, Member of Strategic and Policy Forum (CFR corporate member)

Neil M. Gorsuch, Supreme Court Justice (individual CFR member)

Even though Trump wasn't a CFR member outright, his cabinet is made up almost entirely of its members. As this information illustrates—democracy is an illusion. If ever you needed another reason to tune out of mainstream media and seek out information for yourself—this is it. It also explains why information like this, which challenges this worldview is under attack. Please share this article with your friends and family to show them just how much of the information, political process, and their lives are controlled by a mere handful of people.

