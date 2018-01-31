How Trump’s Infrastructure Gambit Will Be Turned Into Pork Barrel Waste On Capitol Hill by David Stockman – Contra Corner

The Capitol Hill pols are so excited about the Donald’s trillion dollar infrastructure boondoggle that they are positively foaming at the mouth. So it’s worth paying attention to their double-talk; it’s yet another reminder that the Federal budget is indeed a fiscal doomsday machine that can’t be stopped, and that will soon send bond yields soaring and the stock market crashing.

Perhaps we are getting a warm-up session today, but the truth is you haven’t seen nothing yet. Bond yields are fixing to soar as the US Treasury and the Fed team up t0 sell massive amounts of debt on a parallel basis for the first time in history. In the upcoming FY 2019 alone that will total $1.8 trillion, and it will only get worse from there.

Consequently, the dual centerpieces of the Donald’s State of the Union address tonight couldn’t be more ill-considered. That is, he intends to bash immigrants and flog even more public debt for infrastructure, defense, border walls and disaster relief.

Yet given the shrinking native-born labor force, which is already baked into the demographic cake in the form of 10 million fewer prime-age workers over the next two decades, Trump’s planned drastic shrinkage of immigration is a colossal error. It will extinguish the only source of additional workers to grow the US economy in the decades ahead, as well as the new Tax Mules that will be urgently required in order to shoulder the massive Welfare State fiscal burden of 100 million prospective retirees by 2060.

At the same time, the Donald’s planned borrowing spree is sure to be almost entirely wasted. We don’t need any more national security than the $600 billion Trump inherited—so the $1 trillion extra he’s requesting over the next decade is sheer economic waste, as is the Mexican Wall and border control.

As to the latter, if you want less crime and violence at the border, repeal the War on Drugs. If you want “legal” immigrants, give them a guest worker permit and a route to earning citizenship by paying taxes for a decade or longer.

But above all else, don’t pile more debt on the public and private sectors to fund a Washington-based infrastructure pork barrel. It would actually retard long-term economic growth by misallocating capital and by raising the nation’s $67 trillion total debt burden (public and private combined) by another $1.7 trillion.

