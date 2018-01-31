Ron Paul Just Destroyed Trump’s Hypocritical Speech in an EPIC Tweet Storm By Matt Agorist – The Free Thought Project

Champion of freedom and liberty, Dr. Ron Paul, decided to grade President Donald Trump’s speech last night, in real time. The final result of his series of tweets is nothing short of incredible and highlights how blinded some have become to the grandiose persona of The Donald — ignoring all his broken promises and audaciously excusing his championing of the police and warfare states.

When I saw the following tweet in my Twitter feed last night, I got giddy like a kid on Christmas as I know that Ron Paul is the one person who refuses to compromise on principle and is unafraid of backlash for calling out the hypocrisy and warmongering of the establishment — including Trump.

Are you going to be watching #SOTU State of the Union speech tonight? I'll be live-Tweeting the speech! See you then! pic.twitter.com/9ANZRBhzUR — Ron Paul (@RonPaul) January 31, 2018

While applause rang out during the speech, those of us who are able to see through the lies saw the dog and pony show for what it is—a glorification of war and the fleecing of American people.

Opening up his speech Trump appealed to bipartisanship which was an unusual move given his constant divisive rhetoric. But Ron Paul saw right through it as the issues Republicans and Democrats agree on are the things that hurt Americans the most like foreign policy, the Federal Reserve, insane military budgets, and war.

Lots of praise for bipartisanship and "coming together" but coming together is not really the answer if it means coming together on bad foreign policy, bad monetary policy, deficit financing, massive military spending and foreign entanglements. #SOTU — Ron Paul (@RonPaul) January 31, 2018

As Trump moved on—briefly—to health care, he hypocritically claimed that Americans with “terminal conditions should have access to experimental treatments that could potentially save their lives.”

However, Trump remains entirely silent as his Attorney General wages war on a plant that has been proven to save lives—marijuana.

Terminally ill should have access to experimental drugs – yes! But in a free market all free individuals should be able to make decisions on what kinds of medicine they wish to take. Like marijuana. #SOTU — Ron Paul (@RonPaul) January 31, 2018

Later on in his speech, Trump declared that it is the federal government’s job to keep Americans safe—completely ignoring the fact that safety is mentioned nowhere in the Constitution.

“My duty, and the sacred duty of every elected official in this chamber, is to defend Americans — to protect their safety, their families, their communities, and their right to the American Dream. Because Americans are dreamers too,” said Trump, to which Paul retorted.

Prime function of the Federal government is NOT protecting our safety! It is the preservation of our Liberty. That forgotten word… #SOTU — Ron Paul (@RonPaul) January 31, 2018

Indeed, “liberty” is a forgotten word and it was only mentioned once during Trump’s entire speech and only in regards to “religious liberty.”

Also, the word “freedom” was only mentioned six times and it was purely symbolic, referring to foreign countries and statues in Washington.

The word “drug” was mentioned far more times than freedom and unfortunately, it was in regard to Trump expanding the war on drugs. Sadly, he has changed his stance since running for president and an increase in the war on drugs will only serve to create more crime, fuel more gangs, and cause more overdoses.

Ron Paul understands this fact.

Expanding the war on drugs is NOT the way to solve the problem! Get rid of the drug war! #SOTU — Ron Paul (@RonPaul) January 31, 2018

Another word mentioned more than liberty was the word “power,” of which Trump declared he needed more.

“Unmatched power is the surest means of our defense,” declared Trump. Again, Paul stated the obvious.

We're not lacking power. We are the most powerful country in the history of the world — weapons, military, etc. We don't need more spending to enrich the military-industrial complex! #SOTU — Ron Paul (@RonPaul) January 31, 2018

Part of the power that Trump wanted to increase was America’s already insanely large nuclear arsenal. Currently, the United States has enough nuclear weapons to lay waste to every major city on the planet—but to Trump—that’s not enough.

“As part of our defense, we must modernize and rebuild our nuclear arsenal, hopefully never having to use it, but making it so strong and powerful that it will deter any acts of aggression,” Trump noted.

7,500 nukes are enough. We don't need any more nukes!#SOTU — Ron Paul (@RonPaul) January 31, 2018



After declaring he wanted a more nuclear power, Trump declared he wanted more power to detain terrorists and essentially declared endless war by doing away with “artificial timelines.”

“I am also asking the Congress to ensure that, in the fight against ISIS and al-Qa’ida, we continue to have all necessary power to detain terrorists — wherever we chase them down. Our warriors in Afghanistan also have new rules of engagement. Along with their heroic Afghan partners, our military is no longer undermined by artificial timelines, and we no longer tell our enemies our plans,” said Trump.

Sadly, it is that policy which has fostered terrorism and perpetuated conflict over the past two decades and the military industrial complex knows this.

Occupation is the greatest incentive for Americans to be attacked. If you want us safe, bring our troops home from 150+ countries! #SOTU — Ron Paul (@RonPaul) January 31, 2018

Looks like the war on Afghanistan will continue into its 17th year. Longest in US history. Not telling enemies our plans – but do American people get to know? #SOTU — Ron Paul (@RonPaul) January 31, 2018

After declaring endless war and demanding to have the most nuclear weapons, Trump ensured the military-industrial complex that their cold war is here and here to stay by fear-mongering over Iran and North Korea.

As Ron Paul noted, the “Cold War is alive and well! Military-industrial complex and Deep State still in charge.”

Cold War is alive and well! Military-industrial complex and Deep State still in charge. #SOTU — Ron Paul (@RonPaul) January 31, 2018

Wrapping up his Tweet storm on the state of the union, Paul called out the hypocrisy of the federal government and their failure to defend our freedoms against the domestic threats.

All politicians take an oath to defend the Constitution agains threats foreign and domestic. Sadly they have little consideration about those domestic threats. — Ron Paul (@RonPaul) January 31, 2018

The state of the union was little more than a celebration of the military-industrial complex and the police state—just like every other state of the union—and, as the endless applause illustrated, our fearless rulers in DC couldn’t be more happy about it.

Summary: The most dangerous part of the speech was the glorification of militarism and our aggressive foreign policy. Sadly, the Members' over-enthusiastic response to the militarism was not encouraging. #SOTU — Ron Paul (@RonPaul) January 31, 2018

Source Link – The Free Thought Project

Matt Agorist is an honorably discharged veteran of the USMC and former intelligence operator directly tasked by the NSA. This prior experience gives him unique insight into the world of government corruption and the American police state. Agorist has been an independent journalist for over a decade and has been featured on mainstream networks around the world. Agorist is also the Editor at Large at the Free Thought Project. Follow @MattAgorist on Twitter Steemit , and now on Facebook.

Sharing is caring!