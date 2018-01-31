Putin: Russia Ready to Supply Rocket Engines to Argentina, Invest in Uranium Production & Railways (Video)
Today, President of Argentina Mauricio Macri thanked Vladimir Putin for his help in the search for the missing Argentine submarine San Juan. The meeting of the two leaders took place in the Kremlin. Cooperation in all its manifestations is the subject of negotiations.
