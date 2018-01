“Merry Christmas” is a Hate Crime! Now Give Us More Money!!! Video – Corbett Report

The Southern Poverty Pimp Center is at it again with their “hate tracker,” helping to whip up moral outrage over innocuous Twitter hashtags like #MerryChristmas to drum up more business for their hate racket. Don’t know about the SPLC and their hate pimping? Well get into the show notes, because, boy, do I have a story for you!



Video Source

Sharing is caring!