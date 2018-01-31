John Scurci & Chris G. Waltzek Ph.D. (Podcast)
John Scurci & Chris G. Waltzek Ph.D. Podcast
John Scurci, head of Corona Associates Capital Management, outlines his view on the financial markets in 2018.
The US Greenback struggled throughout 2017; investors should expect the theme to persist in the new year with profound implications for investors.
US equities are priced for a perfect world scenario, which may lead to considerable disappointment in 2018, as shares follow the inevitable pull of gravity, returning to the mean as inflation returns as a key financial narrative.
While strong economic output tends to propel share prices higher, the inordinately high debt accumulated over the past decade threatens to send general prices sky high.
Debt based economies ultimately benefit those at the top, while the remaining 99% succumb to the ravages of unrelenting price inflation, in the general cost of living.
- Inflation is anathema to equities markets. The new Fed chief has hinted at a more dovish stance, which suggests further dollar weakness, which could boost US product sales.
- The guest anticipates a renaissance in manufacturing, which revitalizes the much maligned US industrial base, as domestic firms regain their global competitive edge.
- John Scurci notes the 1981-2016 era of disinflation is giving way to one of inflation, lost purchasing power amid permanently low rates / elevated debt levels.
- Consequently, the guest / host concur that physical bullion and black gold represent the ideal “new home” for trillions of dollars / yen / yuan / euros.
- As the US dollar wane gains momentum, additional beneficiaries could include emerging market equities and agriculture.
