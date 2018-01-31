James Corbett: Crypto-based Totalitarian Regime? Video – Silver Doctors

First, James Corbett demystifies the confusion between Bitcoin and blockchain. These terms are not interchangeable, and much of the confusion has led to a irrational hype.

However, Corbett sees the blockchain in combination with a cryptocurrency could change the financial system as we know it. It could almost completely disintermediate the financial system, making everyone their own banker.

But a cryptocurrency can also be controlled. If central banks issued cryptocurrencies, the currency could become a tool of totalitarianism. Corbett says we cannot let this happen.



Video Source

