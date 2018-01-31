Flu vaccine BOMBSHELL: 630% more “aerosolized flu virus particles” emitted by people who received flu shots… flu vaccines actually SPREAD the flu by: Mike Adams – Natural News

A bombshell new scientific study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) finds that people who receive flu shots emit 630% more flu virus particles into the air,compared to non-vaccinated individuals. In effect, this finding documents evidence that flu vaccines spread the flu, and that so-called “herd immunity” is a medical hoax because “the herd” is actually transformed into carriers and spreaders of influenza.

The bombshell finding is documented in a study entitled Infectious virus in exhaled breath of symptomatic seasonal influenza cases from a college community. The study authors are Jing Yan, Michael Grantham, Jovan Pantelic, P. Jacob Bueno de Mesquita, Barbara Albert, Fengjie Liu, Sheryl Ehrman, Donald K. Milton and EMIT Consortium.

Details of this bombshell study have been revealed by Sayer Ji at Green Med Info, a site that’s rapidly becoming one of the world’s most authoritative sources on intelligent analysis of real science. Green Med Info has published 500 studies that document the adverse effects (and injury) of vaccines. Find that extensive list at this link.

630% more aerosolized flu virus particles shed by vaccinated individuals

The study, which examined 355 volunteers who were sick with flu-like symptoms, found that people who previously received flu shots emitted sharply higher quantities of flu virus particles that can infect other people. From the study:

Fine-aerosol viral RNA was also positively associated with having influenza vaccination for both the current and prior season… We provide overwhelming evidence that humans generate infectious aerosols and quantitative data to improve mathematical models of transmission and public health interventions… Our observation of an association between repeated vaccination and increased viral aerosol generation demonstrated the power of our method, but needs confirmation.



Shockingly, people who received prior flu shot vaccinations were found to emit 6.3 times (or 630%) the number of flu virus particles emitted by non-vaccinated individuals.

This means — prepare yourself for this realization — that the most responsible way to avoid infecting other people is to AVOID being vaccinated with flu shots.

People are receive flu shots, in other words, are irresponsible spreaders of the flu. They’re the ones making other people sick, just as we’ve observed for years.

Fig. 2 from the study: Viral shedding: (A) infectious influenza virus (fluorescent focus counts) in NP swabs and fine aerosols and (B) RNA copies in NP swabs, coarse, and fine aerosols. (C and D) Scatter plots and Spearman correlation coefficients of infectious virus plotted against RNA copies for (C) NP swabs and for (D) fine-aerosol samples. (E) The effect of day after symptom onset on RNA copies observed in NP swabs, coarse, and fine aerosols plotted as GM adjusted for missing data using Tobit analysis with error bars denoting 95% CIs. (F–H) The effect of cough frequency on RNA copies observed in (F) NP swabs, (G) coarse aerosols, and (H) in fine aerosols. Coarse: aerosol droplets >5 µm; Fine: aerosol droplets ≤5 µm in aerodynamic diameter.

“Anti-vaxxers” are responsible citizens because they don’t shed viruses and spread disease

Also from the study:

Self-reported vaccination for the current season was associated with a trend (P < 0.10) toward higher viral shedding in fine-aerosol samples; vaccination with both the current and previous year’s seasonal vaccines, however, was significantly associated with greater fine-aerosol shedding in unadjusted and adjusted models (P < 0.01). In adjusted models, we observed 6.3 (95% CI 1.9–21.5) times more aerosol shedding among cases with vaccination in the current and previous season compared with having no vaccination in those two seasons.

In other words — just to repeat this — people who avoided vaccines spread less than 1/6th the number of flu virus particles compared to those who received flu shots. Thus, non-vaccinated people are the ones who don’t spread the flu. The “anti-vaxxers,” it turns out, are the ones protecting the children after all.

Yet to hear vaccine propagandists like Jimmy Kimmel say it, people who don’t get vaccines are very nearly “child murderers.” That’s the false narrative of the corrupt, pseudoscience vaccine industry.

Scientific evidence that the flu vaccine SPREADS the flu

These results reveal the shocking truth about flu vaccines that few have dared utter, for fear of being branded “anti-vaxxers:” Flu vaccines spread the flu. (Is it by design? We’ll cover that in a later article…)

“Clearly, if this finding is accurate and reproducible, flu vaccination may actually make you more likely to infect others,” explains Sayer Ji in his Green Med Info article. “We have been reporting on the conspicuous lack of evidence for flu vaccine effectiveness (and safety) for over a decade, based largely on the underreported failure of the Cochrane Database Review to show them effective (and safe), despite hundreds of industry-funded studies that have attempted to do so. Learn more: http://www.greenmedinfo.com/blog/shocking-lack-evidence-supporting-flu-vacc…”

Far from the current tactic of the vaccine industry blaming non-vaccinated people for spreading disease, this study reveals why it’s actually vaccinated children and adults who keep spreading infectious disease. They are the ones “shedding” the flu virus particles that infect others! (This also explains why flu outbreaks frequently occur among children who were already vaccinated with flu shots.)

“Herd immunity” hoax collapses in the face of real science

Furthermore, the so-called “herd immunity” effect that’s often touted to push more vaccines on everyone has been exposed as a complete hoax by this study. If vaccinated people are the very ones spreading flu virus particles into the air, then the herd is spreading the flu, not preventing it.

“Herd immunity,” it turns out, actually becomes “herd multiplication” of the viral strain, since the herd is “weaponized” into flu virus spreaders. This finally explains why so many children who get infected with the flu (or measles, mumps and other infectious diseases) tend to be the very same children who were vaccinated against those diseases. The vaccines transform children into carriers of the disease, infecting others and contributing to the epidemic. This, in turn, results in panic among the news media, which urges everyone to rush out and get vaccinated as quickly as possible. Within a few days, a second wave of infectious begins to spread, caused by the vaccine itself.

Vaccines, in other words, are self-perpetuating infectious disease spreaders. Their role in society, as currently structured, is to cause infectious disease outbreaks that create a surge in demand for vaccine sales. The media’s role is crucial in all this, as it’s the job of the media to create fear and panic among parents, then urge them to have their children vaccinated. This perpetuates the spread of the disease and sets up the entire scam for another round of outbreaks, panic and vaccine sales.

Vaccine marketing relies on vaccines spreading infectious disease

The product markets itself, in other words. While crack cocaine and heroin rely on addiction for self-perpetuating marketing, vaccines actually cause the very conditions they claim to prevent. Each outbreak then becomes another marketing push, and the cycle repeats in waves (as children are injured and killed by vaccines all across America).

To keep the medical scam going, any person who dares cite legitimate scientific findings that question the vaccine dogma of the modern medical cartel is immediately branded an “anti-vaxxer” and marginalized by the media. Thus, vaccines are never subjected to scientific scrutiny, since all science that observes effects which counter the vaccine dogma is sidelined, attacked or ignored. Only findings that support the pseudoscience vaccine narrative are “accepted” by the medical establishment, thus ensuring that no challenge to vaccine safety or effectiveness can ever see the light of day.

This is how the vaccine industry continues to carry out what has often been called a “medical holocaust” while stifling skepticism, science and critical thinking that dares point out the risks associated with widespread immunization policies.

Save lives by staying informed about the true risks associated with vaccines. Read Vaccines.news and Medicine.news for daily updates rooted in evidence-based science and medicine.

Learn More – Natural News

Sharing is caring!