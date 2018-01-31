Everything Is In Motion, The Agenda Has Been Set (Video)
South Korea has made it clear that it won’t ban cryptocurrencies, everyone must give their real name and purchase it in the banks. German retail declines. Pending home declines along with existing and new home sales. The national debt is out of control and it’s going to get worse. China’s belt and road has 70 countries on board now. They central banks are foreshadowing a market correction