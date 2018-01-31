This Event Just Ignited The Most Important Trend Of 2018 That Is Mega-Bullish For Gold from King World News

With the FOMC statement taking center stage today, this event just ignited the most important trend of 2018 that is mega-bullish for gold.

The US Dollar Breakdown

By Mishka vom Dorp, Senior Portfolio Manager, Sprott USA

January 31 ( King World News) – Recently, we saw the dollar index (the DXY), which measures the USD against a basket of the world’s major currencies, break below its support of 91 for the first time since January of 2015. This event may signal the most important trend of 2018: the breakdown of the dollar (see chart below).

2018’s Most Important Trend: US Dollar Breakdown

Figure 1: Daily Dollar Index (DXY) Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon

The recent drop of .96 percent was the second largest drop in over a year and caught many traders by surprise given the recent strong U.S. retail sales data which increased their expectations of a rate hike in March to 75 percent.

…Looking back over the past year, one can see there is a strong inverse relationship between gold and the dollar which has only strengthened over the past month. I believe the recent slide below support levels opens the door to a rally that could be similar to what we saw in the early 2000s, when the DXY broke down from 120 and fell all the way to the low 70s in 2008 (see chart below).

Figure 4: Gold (yellow) vs DXY (purple) Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon

So where does gold go from here?

There are two major factors which I believe influence gold. The aforementioned dollar and real interest rates, which is the nominal rate set by the Fed minus inflation. A weaker dollar obviously means a stronger gold price in dollar terms but the real rate’s influence is a bit more convoluted. Since both Treasuries and gold are seen as safe-haven assets, investors who are worried about market risk have a choice to park their savings in a “risk free” asset that has a yield (Treasuries) or one that does not (gold). If real rates are positive, investors will likely favor Treasuries, since they provide a yield above that of inflation. However, when the inflation rate is greater than or equal to the nominal rate, investors prefer gold, since parking cash in Treasuries yields a negative return.

Sharing is caring!