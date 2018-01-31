The Countdown Has Begun, The Deep State Has No Option (Video)
The Countdown Has Begun, The Deep State Has No Option Video – X22 Report
The cabal (deep state) is in trouble, McCabe was pushed out of the FBI, the FISA memo is sitting on the President’s desk ready to be released. Wikileaks reveals according to The Swiss Propaganda Research the corporate media is run by the Council of Foreign Relations. No new sanctions will be placed on Russia. The cabal pushing the idea NK is close to having a ballistic missile that could reach the US. DHS is reporting that IS is ready to use chemical weapons in the US.