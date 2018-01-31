Bill Holter: Tsunami of Truth Coming in 2018 by Greg Hunter – USA Watchdog

Financial writer Bill Holter thinks revelations from the so-called Washington D.C. swamp are going to intensify in 2018. Holter explains, “I would call what’s coming a tsunami of truth. . . . I think it’s going to affect the mood of the country. It is going to enrage some people. I think it will scare some people. It will definitely affect capital flows. There is a debate about arresting people and perp walks, whether that would be good or bad for confidence. It’s my opinion it would initially be bad for confidence because there are so many people (that would be criminally charged) it would blow their minds. It’s beyond anything that they even thought of. So, I think confidence would initially break, but longer term, it is good for confidence because it will be a sign that the rule of law is coming back to the United States.”

Holter contends the politics of crooked Washington D.C. have a negative effect on the U.S. dollar. Holter says, “One reason I think the dollars has been weak since the beginning of 2017 is there were an awful lot of truth bombs that hit last year. There is more truth with this four page memo from Congress that was just voted to be released. Foreigners are looking at the dollar with high skepticism because all of this ‘truth’ points to a very crooked, fraudulent and corrupt nation. Do you really want your assets in that system and denominated in that currency? I think the answer is no, and that’s one of the reasons you are seeing the huge devaluation of the dollar. . . . In 2017, my theme was that was the year of the truth bomb, and in 2018, I believe the theme will end up being the year that truth finally mattered.”

