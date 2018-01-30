Where’s the Oil Price Heading? Why the Global Economy Needs a Goldilocks Oil Price (Video)
Where’s the oil price https://oilprice.com/ heading? The oil price is remaining resilient thanks to US inventors draw downs and also a weaker US Dollar. Jason Burack lays out the argument why the global economy needs a goldilocks oil price and can’t cope with an oil price that is too high or too low. The end result will probably be a very wide trading range of potentially $40/barrel or more going forward that will result in short and intermediate trading opportunities rather than long term investment opportunities.