UKIP Leader Slams Criticism of EU Withdrawal Bill as ‘Affront to Democracy’ from Sputnik News

TDC Note – if you still think elected or unelected bureaucrats give two-cents about you and your family look no further than what has transpired since the people stood up and voted FOR Brexit. Is Britain still a member of the Eurozone, European Union and under the rule of law out of Brussels? Yes they are. Will Britain ever leave the EU and the dictatorship coming out of Brussels? The European Union headquarters resides in Brussels and is filled with unelected bureaucrats that hand down policies to all the members of the EU. Imagine a group of unelected bureaucrats operating within your state but not in your city and dictating to you and your family how you are going to live and how much taxes you will pay and how government services will operate in your city. Probably not a good idea.

LONDON (Sputnik) – The leader of the UK Independence Party (UKIP), Henry Bolton, told Sputnik on Tuesday that the recent criticism of the bill on the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union by the House of Lords was an insult to democracy, as any attempt to delay Brexit runs opposite to the desire of people expressed in the 2016 referendum.

“It is quite frankly an affront to democracy for the unelected House of Lords to be meddling in the EU Withdrawal Bill in contradiction to the decision made on June 23, 2016 [in a referendum],” Bolton said, adding that any attempt to delay Brexit was fully unacceptable and placed the chamber in opposition to the majority of UK citizens. On Monday, the House of Lords Constitution Committee stated that the Withdrawal Bill is “fundamentally flawed” and risks “undermining legal certainty” over alleged inconsistencies on how to retain or reject EU legislation already integrated into the UK judicial system post-Brexit. The politician added that the party had always questioned “the relevance” of the chamber in its present form. The United Kingdom held the Brexit referendum in 2016. In March, UK Prime Minister Theresa May officially invoked Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, launching the country’s EU withdrawal process. Brexit negotiations between London and Brussels, which started on June 19, are expected to conclude by the end of March 2019, after which the two sides will likely adjust to new regulations during a two-year transition period. Continue Reading / Sputnik News>>>

