Two Lines Explain Why The Current Economic, Financial, (& Perhaps Social Systems) Are Breaking

Growth isn’t about how many, but about how many more . So, no argument that the world population of 7.4 billion is huge…but if we check under the hood we will find the much vaunted growth is not what we are being sold.

If we just isolate the annual change in the 0 to 55 year global population (minus Africa…explained HERE), we see annual population growth has decelerated by 77% or we are adding 49 million fewer 0 to 55yr/olds annually than we did during peak growth in 1988. Within a decade, the world under 55yr/old population (excluding Africa) will cease growing and begin an unknown period of depopulation. In fact, the forward estimates are based on the UN’s more “optimistic” medium variant…the reality will almost certainly be lower. Meanwhile, annual global GDP growth in dollar terms has been wildly gyrating from record growth to unprecedented record declines (chart below).

The same data below but in this time in percentage terms. Annual percentage growth of the 0-55yr/old global population (excluding Africa) has decelerated from +2% annually to just +0.26% in 2018. Likewise, the annual change in global GDP in % terms is trending lower highs and lower lows.

Due to decelerating organic growth among populations of potential consumers, the synthetic version of growth has been substituted. Interest rate cuts and debt to fuel new capacity for a decelerating (and soon to be declining population) and debt to fuel consumer consumption. The result, as the chart below shows, is disproportionate growth of debt versus actual economic growth.

