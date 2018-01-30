Tom Fitton: Anti-Trump Texts by Strzok & Page Were Hidden, Not Missing Video – Video – Judicial Watch

The texts between FBI Special Agent Peter Strzok and FBI lawyer Lisa Page should have been turned over to Judicial Watch upon our FOIA request. After being told by the FBI that the messages were missing, Judicial Watch sued for the records. A day later, they were suddenly found, but made available only to Congress.

The text messages are of public interest because Strzok and Page were key investigators in the Clinton email and Trump Russia collusion investigations. Strzok was reportedly removed from the Mueller investigative team in August and reassigned to a human resources position after it was discovered that he and a FBI lawyer, Lisa Page, who worked for FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, and with whom Strzok was carrying on an extramarital affair, exchanged pro-Clinton and anti-Trump text messages.



Video Source

Judicial Watch was told that the Clinton emails were missing. We were also told that the IRS had no backups of emails related to the targeting of Obama’s political opponents. In both instances, records were finally recovered. None of these materials are “missing,” just hidden. Such government records are all recoverable.

Sharing is caring!