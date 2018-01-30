Stockpile Challenge: The Final Check-In
Here we are in the home stretch of the Stockpile Challenge! Lots of us have been living off our supplies for nearly a month. And with just a few more days to go, we’ve really put our stockpiles to the test.
For this check-in, I asked:
- How’s it going?
- What are you out of?
- What have you learned?
- Have there been any surprises?
- What’s on your list to add to the stockpile?
I really look forward to hearing how you’re doing if you aren’t in the Facebook group, so please share in the comments below.
Here’s what people had to say about the Stockpile Challenge.
Here are the observations of the group.
- When I started, I was a little concerned – we haven’t lived in this house for long so I wondered if we would have what we needed. It’s gone surprisingly well. We still have quite a bit of stuff in the freezer and full pantry shelves. I haven’t had to break into the longterm supplies aside from milk. This has impressed upon me the importance of growing food year round, even if it’s just greens and sprouts on the windowsill. I’ll be adding more fruits and veggies to the cold room. That has been a true lifesaver!
- One more week to go, the food storage is still going. I did some shopping for our school and work needs. Also did buy some natural supplements and medications after depleting our original supply at the beginning of the month. I’ve got our meals planned for February, so we can make a bigger dent in the freezer inventory. My pantry looks a little less crowded but still standing. This has been a great challenge. Looking forward to the next practice.
