Stockpile Challenge: The Final Check-In by Daisy Luther – The Organic Prepper

Here we are in the home stretch of the Stockpile Challenge! Lots of us have been living off our supplies for nearly a month. And with just a few more days to go, we’ve really put our stockpiles to the test.

For this check-in, I asked:

How’s it going?

What are you out of?

What have you learned?

Have there been any surprises?

What’s on your list to add to the stockpile?

I really look forward to hearing how you’re doing if you aren’t in the Facebook group, so please share in the comments below.

Here’s what people had to say about the Stockpile Challenge.

Here are the observations of the group.