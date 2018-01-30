Second “Trump Dossier” Emerges One Day After FISA Memo Vote from ZeroHedge

TDC Note – We knew this would happen. “Never let a crisis go to waste.” Look for a massive false flag in 3..2..1..

A controversial Democratic operative considered a Clinton “hatchet man” wrote a second anti-Trump memo, which was presented to the FBI in October 2016 by former UK spy Christopher Steele, according to reporting by theGuardian, one day after the House Intel Committee voted to release the confidential and “shocking” FISA memo to the public.

This “second dossier” was authored by Cody Shearer, a former journalist and political activist for the Clinton White House in the 1990s. According to the Guardian, it confirms Steele’s claim that Trump was “compromised” by the Russian intelligence in 2013, during a trip to Moscow that involved “lewd acts” at a five-star hotel.

Cody Shearer cites an unnamed source within Russia’s Security Service (FSB) for his claims, meaning that both anti-Trump dossiers tied to Hillary Clinton used Russian disinformation to discredit and undermine a candidate for U.S. President.

Citing a “source with knowledge of the inquiry,” the Guardian reported that the FBI was “still working on” the Shearer dossier, suggesting the bureau was taking at least some of it seriously. “It raises the possibility that parts of the Steele dossier, which has been derided by Trump’s supporters, may have been corroborated by Shearer’s research, or could still be,” wrote the Guardian’s Stephanie Kirchgaessner and Nick Hopkins.

Shearer’s name recently appeared in a January 25 letter from the Senate Judiciary Committee to six individuals or entities thought to be involved in the funding, creation or distribution of the original salacious and unverified “Trump-Russia Dossier.” Recipients of the letter – including John Podesta, Hillary Clinton and Debbie Wasserman Schultz – are asked to submit all communications between a list of 40 individuals or entities, one of whom is Cody Shearer.

And now we know why Grassley/Graham asked the DNC to turn over all communications they had with Cody Shearer and Sidney Blumenthal. https://t.co/bVjGCEPK2k — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) January 30, 2018

🚨 🚨 🚨 Another dossier independently corroborates much of the Steele dossier🚨 🚨 🚨 Second Trump-Russia dossier being assessed by FBI https://t.co/zlsfSTvlk5 — Zac Petkanas (@Zac_Petkanas) January 30, 2018

… Conservatives were more skeptical of the latest unconfirmed “dossier” given Shearer’s past. His brother served as an ambassador during the Clinton administration, and his late sister was married to Strobe Talbott, the chief authority on Russia in President Bill Clinton’s State Department, according to ProPublica.

Furthermore, during the Benghazi investigation of Hillary Clinton in 2015, the National Review called Shearer “someone with a history of misleading foreign sources, misrepresenting himself as an agent of the US government, and creating trouble for both himself and the United States abroad.” NR cited the story about Shearer’s secret trip to Bosnia in the 1990s, where he extorted money from the Bosnian Serbs, claiming he was a secret envoy of the Clinton administration and could negotiate a reduction of war crimes charges.

Like the original dossier, the Guardian adds that Shearer shared his dossier “with select media organisations before the election,” without naming the outlets. The Daily Caller’s Chuck Ross cites a passage from a recent book by the Guardian’s former correspondent in Moscow, Luke Harding, about how he received an email from the “Clinton camp” that contained the same accusations as in the Steele dossier, but was not Steele’s work.

