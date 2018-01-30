MICHAEL MOORE: AMERICA MUST BE “CLEANSED” OF ITS “WHITE MALE PRIVILEGE” by Paul Joseph Watson – InfoWars

TDC Note – Let’s see, Michael Moore calling for a “cleansing” of “white male privilege” is akin to a giraffe calling for a cleansing of long-necked animals!! Oh, the absolute hypocrisy that spews from these liberal lunatics mouths.

Far-left film maker Michael Moore called for America to be “cleansed” of its “white male privilege” during a speech in New York last night.

Moore was giving an address at the ‘People’s State of the Union’ event in Manhattan, which was derided by its critics as having nothing to do with “the people” and everything to do with mega-rich celebrities lecturing Americans about how to think and vote.

Asserting that the removal of Donald Trump and Mike Pence from office, “Still won’t be enough,” Moore said, “We must remove and replace the system and the culture that gave us Trump in the first place.”

“He did not just fall out of the sky and land in Queens,” Moore continued.” He is a result….of us never correcting the three original sins of America – a nation founded on genocide, built on the backs of slaves and maintained through the subjugation of women to second class citizenship and economic disempowerment.”

Michael Moore: America Must be “Cleansed” of its “White Male Privilege” – https://t.co/iFwhUUU8pt pic.twitter.com/c7Vaxl3JZe — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) January 30, 2018

“As we seek to rid ourselves of Trump, we must also cleanse our American soul of its white male privilege, its voracious greed,” he added.

This is not the first time that Moore, whose anti-Trump Broadway show was a complete failure, has specifically targeted white people.

Back in August last year, he celebrated a future where white men were a minority because America’s demographic shift will make it easier for Democrats to win future presidential elections.

“The angry white guy is dying out, and the Census Bureau has already told us that by 2050, white people are going to be the minority, and I’m not sad to say I can’t wait for that day to happen. I hope I live long enough to see it because it will be a better country,” said Moore.

