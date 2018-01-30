McCabe Threatens to Torch the FBI Video – Bill Still

FBI agents who were close to fired FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, said in the last few days that if he was fired without full retirement benefits, he would torch the FBI. Meaning? He would tell all its secrets.

I say, great! Bring it on!

According to one agent, talking exclusively to True Pundit about McCabe’s behavior this morning:



Video Source

“He was unglued. Someone should keep an eye on him.”

This agent also told True Pundit that he is writing a tell-all book that will blow the roof off the 7th Floor, the floor where all the top brass of the FBI have offices just 7 blocks east of the White House, only 1 block away from Donald Trump’s new hotel and directly across the street from the Justice Department on Penn. Ave.

