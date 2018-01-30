John Rubino: Silver Could Jump $10 per Day Video – Silver Doctors

“It would be easy to picture silver going up by huge jumps – $10 in a day – for five or six straight days….That’s completely feasible,” says John Rubino of Dollar Collapse.

After hitting the key resistance level of $1360, gold became overbought, and corrected back down, Rubino says.

A currency reset is the only way out of our financial problems, Rubino says. The fundamentals of gold and silver are “outrageously bullish.” Plus, China, Russia, and India are buying massive amounts of gold.



Rubino sees if interest rates continue to rise, a bond market collapse could result. "A bond market crisis could set off a huge bull run for precious metals." Since silver is such a small market, "It would be easy to picture silver going up by huge jumps – $10 in a day – for five or six straight days….That's completely feasible."

