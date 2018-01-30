The “Invisible Hand” May Finally Be Ready To Let Stock Markets Tank! from King World News

MAJOR WARNING: As we come to the end of the first month of trading in 2018, the public is gambling big on the stock market, but the “invisible hand” may finally be ready to let stocks tank.

MAJOR WARNING: Public Gambling Big On Bullish Call Options

January 30 ( King World News ) – From Jason Goepfert at SentimenTrader: Last week, we saw that retail brokers E-Trade and TD Ameritrade were seeing a parabolic rise in trading activity among their clientele, admittedly a large number of whom were new to trading. Their transactions made up less than 10% of all trades a couple of years ago, and now it has mushroomed to nearly 35% of it…

Small options traders seem intent on joining the party. Last week, volume in bullish strategies – buying to open call options and selling to open put options – skyrocketed to more than 6 million contracts. That’s nearly 25% higher than the previous record.

“Small Option Trader Bullish Strategy Volume” above 6%! Compare that to stock market peak back in 2000!

