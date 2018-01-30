GOP Congressman Suggests President Trump Release The Memo At SOTU Tonight By Susan Duclos – All News PipeLine

On Monday, January 29, 2018 the House Intelligence Committee voted along party lines, with all Democrats voting against and all Republicans voting for, the release to the general public of the much-talked about classified FISA abuse memo, which reportedly details abuses that reach up to the highest levels of the FBI and DOJ, where select members used an unverified document as a basis to spy on Trump campaign members before and after the 2016 presidential campaign for political purposes.

There are multiple updates as new information is being revealed, which we will cover before offering our analysis on the utter and extreme “manic and panic” being seen by Democratic members of Congress and the mainstream media

THE PROCEDURE GOING FORWARD

The controversial memo created by the House Intelligence Committee Republicans and staff, was voted on by the Committee, first to be shown to the full 435 House members, who after viewing the classified document from a secure facility demanded a vote to declassify it and show it to the public in a #ReleaseTheMemo campaign.

Immediately after the Committee voted, along party lines, to release the four-page memo to the public, it was delivered to the White House. The President now has five days to decide if he wants it released. If the president agrees to have it released to the public, it will be. If the president says no, then it goes back to the House of Representatives who can then decide to take a vote in the House to override the president’s decision.

By all accounts, the president is leaning towards the path of “full transparency,” as stated by White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee-Sanders, in favor of releasing the memo to the public.

He is expected to make his decision public after his State Of The Union address, which will be given on Tuesday, January 30, 2018, although there is a campaign by some encouraging him to release it during the SOTU or to at least to give official approval for the release to the Speaker of the House.

FALLOUT HAS ALREADY BEGUN…

As ANP reported on Monday, FBI Director Christopher Wray visited the Capitol on Sunday to view the FISA abuse memo, and by Monday morning, FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe was put on “terminal leave,” where he would stay on FBI payroll, but would no longer be performing any duties, and he reportedly did not even show up for the Monday morning meeting. This suggests the information Wray saw in the memo pushed him to relieve McCabe of duty more than a month before he was slated to leave the agency.

According to multiple reports and sources, McCabe, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and former FBI Director James Comey, are all mentioned in the FISA abuse memo. Rosenstein is the only one of those three names that still holds his position…. for now.

The newest development in regards to McCabe was revealed by Tucker Carlson on Monday evening, where he told his viewers “Andrew McCabe is indeed mentioned in the memo, a number of our sources confirmed that to us. Is that the reason he left his job today? We couldn’t get a definitive answer on that. It seems the memo likely played some part in his leaving, but in the course of our reporting we learned something else, from the source. McCabe is the subject of at least one internal DOJ investigation, maybe more than one. DOJ inspector general Michael Horowitz has been investigating politically motivated behavior at the bureau during the 2016 election. One source told us that McCabe’s resignation is likely tied to Horowitz’s work.”

Other updates come to us via Sean Hannity, who was joined by Judge Jeanine Pirro, former deputy assistant to US President Donald Trump, Sebastien Gorka, and Sara Carter who has been ahead of the MSM in her reporting, when she broke the bombshell news that Obama administration officials were “unmasking” Americans’ names at an increased rate before Obama left office, specifically targeting Trump campaign team members, for political reasons.

Carter states she has been told “by a number of sources” that there are indicators that McCabe may have asked FBI agents below him, to “change their 302’s.” A 302 is the form agents fill out after conducting interviews with witnesses or suspects. Meaning that after their interviews, they would fill out their 302 forms detailing the information the obtained from their interview, and McCabe was having them alter their interview details. Carter maintains this is just one of the issues the DOJ Inspector General is investigating in regards to McCabe, and that if this is true and not just alleged, McCabe will be “fired” outright. Her sources tell her there are discussion about firing him within the next few days.

