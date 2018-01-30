The Economy Was Just Nudged Into Collapsing, This Was Done On Purpose Video – X22 Report

The housing market has hit the top, the everyday American has been pushed out of the housing market. Rates are rising very quickly and this will push many individuals out of the housing market, which will not end well.

Facebook is now banning cryptocurrency. The central banks around the world are demonizing cryptocurrencies and at the same time making a move to control them. The US dollar is in free fall and Mnuchin is backtracking on his statement. At this point it doesn’t matter because he just nudged it enough to get the ball rolling. The corporate media is also nudging the economy stating the fed will need accelerate the raising of interest rates.



