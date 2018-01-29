The Stock Market Is Setting Up For A Historic Collapse by Dave Kranzler – Investment Research Dynamics

There is no history to suggest this is sustainable. This price move remains the most extreme technical disconnect in the $DJIA ever. – Northman Trader

The U.S. dollar has had the worst January since 1987. There’s a lot of reasons why the stock market crashed in October 1987, but the declining dollar was one of the primary catalysts. The rest of the world, led by China, is methodically and patiently removing the dollar as the world’s reserve currency. The cost for the U.S. Government to fund its rapidly expanding spending deficit is going to soar. Absent the ability to print unlimited quantities of electronic dollars, the U.S. Government’s credit quality is equivalent to that of a Third World country.

The cost to buy down-side protection has never been cheaper. No one, I mean no one is short or hedged this market. When slide starts, it will quickly turn into a massive avalanche. You will have to be set up with hedges and short positions or you will miss the money that will be made from taking a lonely contrarian view of the market.

