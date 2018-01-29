The Next Big Trend: The Resumption of the Precious Metals Bull Market by Nathan McDonald – Sprott Money News

I’m very comfortable with being ahead of the curve.

Going out on a limb and calling market movements before they occur, before it is deemed acceptable, or considered the “norm.” I’m quite used to it. This is what contrarian investors do—and I’m proud to wear that title.

Anyone else who falls into this minority of investors knows exactly what I’m talking about. We’re comfortable when not everyone agrees with our every assessment—and quite uncomfortable when everyone does.

This viewpoint is exactly how I was able to call the recent historic crashes within the cryptocurrency markets weeks before they occurred. And it is why I was able to call its historic rise over six years ago.

My contrarian intuition has served me well throughout the years, allowing me to call silver’s massive move higher in its last parabolic bull run, as well as its inevitable top, missing the mark by only $2.00.

Recently, I have taken another contrarian position, one that I believe will fully play out over the next two years: the resurgence of the precious metals markets and commodities as a whole.

This industry has been beaten, battered and bruised. Investors in the space have almost entirely capitulated and have grown even more cynical than they already were—which is saying a lot, considering your average precious metals bug (myself included).

We’ve been treading water for years, barely keeping our heads above the surface as the cartels beat us back time and time again, suppressing the price of gold and silver each time they look like they are going to surge higher. No more.

This year will mark a turnaround and a resumption of the bull market in precious metals. Funds flowing out of the cryptocurrency markets are reportedly flowing into precious metals and other key assets already, a prediction I made in the latter part of last year, before the crash occurred.

We will not see 100% gains this year, so don’t get too excited yet. However, 10-15% gains within the physical markets are well within reason, followed by a much stronger performance throughout 2019 as this bull market gains steam.

This will lead to massive gains in the mining sector, which have also suffered horribly throughout this downtrend. I believe this is where the most profits will be made in the short to medium term, with many companies making strong gains through 2018 and 2019.

Still, these are just the humble predictions of a lonely contrarian investor. I’m quite happy if no one agrees with me.

In the meantime, I’ll keep stacking, enjoying these artificially suppressed prices.

