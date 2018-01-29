John Rubino–Is the Economy Really Improving Video – Financial Survival Network

John believes that when taking rising personal debt into consideration, the economy barely grew in Q4 of 2017. The savings rate has plunged to near record levels under Trump. The tax cut is also inflationary, interests rates are heading up and the Fed claims to be shrinking its balance sheet. And the dollar is sinking like a stone. If true, there could be major economic trouble ahead.



