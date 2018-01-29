When It Hits The Fan – What You Have Will Be All There Is… by Ken Jorgustin – Modern Survival Blog

For those of you who are doing Preparedness Level 3 & 4.

Here’s something to think about:

Since the aforementioned levels of preparedness hypothesize SHTF to the extent of being prepared for a year or longer, a likely statement may be as follows:

When the proverbial $hit hits the fan, what you have will be all there is.

At least that’s how I suggest to look at it.

If you’re reaching into preps due to a Level 3 event, there has been some serious SHTF that has occurred. This will be nothing like Level 1 or 2. Assuming this Level 3 event is not a singular personal event but an all encompassing collapse, it will be downright dangerous. The reality in this scenario is that many, many people may lose their lives. Reaching a level of preparedness to survive many months, a year, implies the notion of a very, VERY serious disaster. Although a disastrous event of this magnitude may seem much less likely to occur, is it really unlikely? Level 4 is the ultimate in preparedness. To transition from being supplied and secured for 1 year to actually being relatively (and truly) self-sustaining is huge, and VERY difficult. To prepare at this level implies that you’re either striving for total off-grid self sustaining sufficiency (because you just want to), AND/OR you are preparing for a colossal far & wide reaching disaster. – ModernSurvivalBlog.com “Prepping & Preparedness 1 – 4”

So this is why it’s a good thought to process… What you have will be all there is.

Granted, there may be opportunity to acquire, trade, share, barter, or ‘take’ when it’s appropriate. However you sure better not count on it.

It can be (and is) exceedingly challenging to truly be prepared at a high level for a very long duration of time.

To depend solely on your preps (and skills) for survival during such a long time (and to be successful) requires tremendous forethought, preparation, skills, and a portion of plain old luck.

