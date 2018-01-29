It Hits The Fan! FBI Director Christopher Wray Reads FISA Abuse Memo On Sunday And Suddenly Deputy Director Andrew McCabe Gone The Next Day By Susan Duclos – All News PipeLine

– Is Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein Next?

As news spreads that the House Intelligence Committee is reportedly going to vote Monday evening to release the much talked about FISA abuse memo, that purportedly names FBI Director Andrew McCabe, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and former FBI director James Comey, we learn that current FBI Director Christopher Wray visited the Capitol on Sunday to review the memo.

Lo and behold, immediately after Wray saw the document, it is reported that by Monday FBI Deputy Director McCabe has stepped down, effective immediately. McCabe had previously announced he would be stepping down in March, meaning this was not scheduled to occur on Monday, January 29th, suggesting that after reading the FISA abuse memo, Wray, who had reportedly balked at removing McCabe prior to seeing the memo, had a change of heart.

The memo purports to show abuses at the highest levels of the DOJ and FBI, and given the fact that it took less than a day after FBI Director saw the four-page memo, to see McCabe early leave, indicates the malfeasance documented within the memo is as “explosive,” and “jaw-dropping” as House members have been asserting since January 18th when the House Intelligence Committee voted along party lines to allow the full 435 members of congress to access the classified memo.



(McCabe, Comey, Rosenstein – Note the almost “programmed” facial expressions)

According to Rep. Trey Gowdy who has seen not only the memo, but is one of the few members of congress that has seen all the underlying documentation to support the assertions in the memo, “If you … want to know whether or not the dossier was used in court proceedings, whether or not it was vetted before it was used. … If you are interested in who paid for the dossier … then, yes, you’ll want the memo to come out,” Gowdy told “Fox News Sunday.” (Source – Fox News)

One of the first concerns of mine upon learning of McCabe’s exit was that the FBI Director would lose “control” of the embattled now-former Deputy FBI Director, but upon further research we learn that while he is leaving, and will no longer have the ability to taint, or otherwise do any damage within the agency, he will be on “terminal leave,” meaning still on payroll, which some might not appreciate, but it does prevent him from turning “rogue” to the point where he can deliberately do damage via press leaks about classified, or push anti-Trump propaganda.

This begs the question of whether he will be allowed to stay on payroll until he is eligible to retire with his pension, or if this is a way to keep him under control until charges can be brought, before March 2018. We will be keeping a close eye on that concern throughout the next weeks.

Prior reporting shows that former FBI Director James Comey, who is also purportedly highlighted in the FISA abuse memo, has retained counsel, which is coincidentally the same person, Columbia University Professor Daniel Richman, he admitted to “leaking” his memos allegedly written after his meetings with President Trump, for the sole purpose of getting it leaked to the press to prompt a special counsel to be named for the Russia probe.

HEADS ARE ROLLING – NOW SESSIONS HAS A ROSENSTEIN/MUELLER PROBLEM

The last name “leaked” to the Daily Beast that is supposedly specifically mentioned in the House Intelligence Committee FISA abuse memo is Rod Rosenstein, and here is where things get dicey. Rosenstein is the Deputy AG, and is also the same man that appointed Robert Mueller as special counsel in the Russia collusion probe. New reports show that Rosenstein is also the person that signed off on on the FISA application to extend surveillance on Trump campaign team member Carter Page.

In the classified memo that has become the object of a #ReleaseTheMemo campaign, it is reportedly bullet points, gathered from classified documentation that shows the discredited and unverified, Kremlin sourced Steele dossier, that was funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign and the DNC, was used to obtain the original FISA court approval to surveil Trump campaign members.

Since Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from the Russia investigation on the advice of the Ethics division, that leaves Rosenstein responsible for oversight on Robert Mueller’s investigation, so if he is compromised, there are limited options as to what moves need to be taken to prevent his association with an investigation.

Sharing is caring!