They Are Getting Ready To Pull The Plug On The Economy (Video)
Toys R Us won’t release its holiday sales data. US savings has hit a crisis low. 6 traders were just arrested for gold manipulation. NAFTA talks are breaking down, most likely NAFTA will be cancelled.
The bond market has hit the trigger point which will start to bring down the equity market according to those on Wall Street. The bankers are preparing to shutdown the system and bring down the economy.We are seeing the first signs of the the housing bubble starting to burst in Canada, prices are falling quickly.
