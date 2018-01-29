George Soros Declares War On President Trump and His Supporters by Dave Hodges – The Common Sense Show

George Soros has made a fool of himself at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. He presented a demeanor that suggests that he is in serious cognitive decline. Clearly this former Nazi collaborator is losing his mental acuity. However, there is one thing that the world can be certain of, George Soros wants to bring harm to both the American people and to the current President in particular.

Soros’ Failed Prediction

Before launching into the latest Soros’ conspiracy which is directed by the American people, it is important to note that Soros prediction about President Trump, made one year ago, has proven to be horribly wrong.

One year ago, George Soros offered a series of catastrophic predictions that President Trump would be responsible for crashing the U.S. economy. This dire prediction has been proven false because over 3 million American have received bonuses as a result of the President’s tax plan. This may be the first time that trickle down economics has actually trickled down to the American people and it happened under Trump’s watch.

Soros Calls Out Trump Administration

George Soros went after President Trump with a vengeance at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Soros stated that “I consider the Trump administration a danger to the world,” according to Bloomberg News. Soros went on to say, “But I regard it as a purely temporary phenomenon that will disappear in 2020, or even sooner.”

Soros’ subsequent comments are strongly suggestive that he is planning an American Spring in which he and his organizations will cause tremendous domestic upheaval and we are already seeing the beginnings of this.

Who Needs Russian Collusion When We Have Soros Collusion to Steal an Election?

It would appear that Soros’ attacks upon the American people and President Trump are going to be the motivating force for this year’s midterm elections. To date, all of Soros’ dire predictions about President Trump have proven to be horribly incorrect. This has resulted in Soros being beside himself. Soros is now forecasting a Democratic landslide in the 2018 midterm elections. Soros believes that such an action would push back the global danger of the Trump administration. Soros has declared all-out war against American populism as he stated that his Open Society Foundation is diverting funding away from the third world and using these funds to ensure a Democratic victory this coming November. This is by no means an idle threat as we don’t have to go back very far in time to recall the Soros’ inspired Arab Spring where Soros funded sources, combined with the efforts of Clinton State Department and the CIA, toppled government after government in the Middle East.

When one looks at the totality of the Soros comments, it is very clear that he is now bringing this same “Spring” plot to America in order to thwart any continuing American populism which has been enhanced by the election of Donald Trump.

Soros Is Even Turning On His NWO Allies at Google, Facebook and Twitter

The vehemence of George Soros towards President Trump and the American people cannot be overstated. In Soros’ final remarks at Davos, he began attacking his internet giant friends at Google and Facebook. He wants even more censorship that presently exists in the social media giants. This was a curious move because most are aware that Soros is an investor in both organizations, but that did not stop Soros from branding both of them as a “menace to society.”

“They deliberately engineer addiction to the services they provide…This can be very harmful, particularly for adolescents. There is a similarity between internet platforms and gambling companies. Casinos have developed techniques to hook gamblers to the point where they gamble away all their money, even money they don’t have. Something very harmful and maybe irreversible is happening to human attention in the digital age. Not just distraction or addiction: social media companies are inducing people to give up their autonomy.”

Soros actually claimed that President Trump is attempting to turn America into “a mafia state” and this comes from a man who made money turning in fellow Jews to the Nazis and toppling government after government.

Conclusion

From what you have read here, and given the nature of moveon.org and BLM et al, can there be any doubt that Soros has plans to destablize America this spring and summer?

My advice to this President is to arrest Soros and hold him under the enemy combatant provisions of the NDAA before he can do anymore damage to the United States.

