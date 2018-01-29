Fitness Tracking App Accidentally Reveals Secret US Military Bases, CIA “Black” Sites from ZeroHedge

An interactive online fitness tracking map published in November of 2017 which compiles a running history of the location and routes of 27 million fitness-device users has unwittingly revealed the location, staffing, patrol routes and layout of U.S. and foreign military bases around the world.

San Francisco based fitness company Strava posted their “global heatmap” to their website, containing two years worth of fitness data across several fitness devices such as Jawbone and Fitbit. The map is not live, rather, it is a composite of overlapping routes.

In most urban areas such as major cities such as New York, Strava’s map appears as solid neon lights following just about every road on which one might exercise.

Remote locations, however, such as deserts in places like Syria and Iraq are almost entirely dark – aside from clandestine locations where military personnel using fitness trackers are stationed. Personnel in some of the US government’s most sensitive facilities have been unwittingly been broadcasting sensitive information up to and including underground tunnels.

You can literally spend less than a minute on Stravas new data service and find sensitive sites. Nice patriot position you have there pic.twitter.com/eYS8TOuT0F — Lost Weapons (@LostWeapons) January 27, 2018

At a site in northern Syria near a dam, where analysts have suspected the U.S. military is building a base, the map shows a small blob of activity accompanied by an intense line along the nearby dam, suggesting that the personnel at the site jog regularly along the dam, Schneider said. “This is a clear security threat,” he said. “You can see a pattern of life. You can see where a person who lives on a compound runs down a street to exercise. In one of the U.S. bases at Tanf, you can see people running round in circles.” –WaPo

Air Force Col. John Thomas, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said Sunday that the U.S. military is looking into the issue.

FBI Academy:

FBI Academy, Stafford, VA

Cross-referencing @mjranum‘s recent post about using Google Maps to identify CIA “Black” sites in Djibouti, with the #Strava heat-map, appears to offer corroboration https://t.co/PfXDqRIvSS pic.twitter.com/GlxWOoKWcj — Alec Muffett (@AlecMuffett) January 28, 2018

Sharing is caring!