The Ebb and Flow of the Tides of Nations by Jeff Thomas International Man

In advising those who are considering international diversification, the most common misconception I hear is that, “There’s not really anything you can do. The globalists are taking over the world and that means that there’s nowhere to go to escape them.”

Not so.

Clearly, much of what was at one time known as the “free world” is in a dramatic decline and this is most certainly due, in large part, to globalists. Consequently, those who live in one of the declining countries assume that the world mirrors what exists in the country in which they live.

Many of these people tend to be fatalists and assume that they have no options. However, throughout history, there have always been countries (and empires) that were in the declining stages of their “shelf-life.” But, likewise, there have also always been those countries that were on the rise at the same time.

It’s as perennial as the ebb and flow of the tides. As the tide of prosperity and freedom flows away from one nation’s shore, it flows toward another’s. The objective is to pick those countries that are on the rise, to increase the likelihood of a good future.

An important factor to keep in mind is that, whilst collectivism is ever-popular with globalists, it kills the free market and man’s sense of enterprise. Therefore, it eventually diminishes the creation of real wealth and prosperity, upon which collectivism feeds. As Maggie Thatcher said, “The problem with socialism is that, eventually, you run out of other people’s money.” For this reason, collectivists eventually (and invariably) kill off the milk cow that feeds them. When this happens, they can no longer fund their programmes and the system collapses. This means that they cannot continue to provide entitlements, nor can they afford to enforce their draconian laws. (Think about that.)

It’s also important to keep in mind that wealth is not destroyed; it just changes hands. If it flows out of one country, that means it’s flowing to another. There’s always a balance.

In advising people who are citizens and/or residents of nations that are presently in decline, the following are the concerns that I hear most frequently. (It’s important to note that all of the solutions below are legal. You should alwaysremain within the law.)

If I choose to leave my country, where could I go?

Choose countries that have a history of being welcoming to people in your situation.

