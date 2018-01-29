The Donald’s Davos Delusions by David Stockman – Contra Corner

Somehow the Donald managed to say less during his 15 minutes of fame at Davos than even the swamp creatures he abhors might have offered up.

But the pity of it is that the whole thrust of what he did say was dead wrong: America is not back; it’s fading fast—and mostly on account of the Welfare State/Warfare State/Bubble Finance policies Trump inherited.

Still, while the Donald has managed to do essentially nothing during his first year except emit a fulsome stream of pugnacious tweets, what he has done mostly has made the big problems worse.

We are referring to his $80 billion DOD boondoggle; his $1.5 trillion red-ink funded tax cut; $800 billion of net borrowing since inauguration day; utter silence and inaction on the $2.5 trillion entitlement monster; the seconding of foreign policy to a passel of discredited generals and recycled neocon interventionists; and most especially his relentless attacks on the very immigrant workers that America will desperately need as the 80-million strong Baby Boom ages-out into Welfare State dependency.

But above all else, the Donald has whiffed entirely on what is really killing the American economy. That is, the nation’s out-of-control central bank.

Via its massive falsification of financial asset prices, the Fed has turned Wall Street into a gambling casino, the corporate C-suites into financial engineering joints and Washington into a profligate den of debt addicts.

Likewise, its idiotic pursuit of more inflation (2%) through 100 straight months of ZIRP (or near zero interest rates) has savaged retirees and savers, enriched gamblers and leverage artists, eroded the purchasing power of stagnant worker paychecks and unleashed virulent speculation and malinvestment throughout the warp and woof of the financial system.

Of course, we did not really expect the Donald to take on the money printers–notwithstanding his campaign rhetoric about “one big, fat, ugly bubble”. After all, Trump has always claimed to be a “low interest man” and he did spend 40 years getting the worst financial education possible.

To wit, he rode the Fed’s easy money fueled real estate bubble to a multi-billion net worth, or so he claims, and pronounced himself a business genius—-mostly by virtue of piling cheap debt upon his properties and reaping the windfall gains.

Stated differently, the Donald came to office wholly unacquainted with any notion of sound money and free market financial discipline. And now he has spent a year proving he is completely clueless as to why Flyover America has been shafted economically.

Rather than the top-to-bottom housecleaning that the Eccles Building desperately needed, Trump actually appointed a pedigreed Keynesian crony capitalist Washington lifer, Jerome Powell, to chair the Fed.

Then and there, and whether he understood it or not (he didn’t), the Donald surrendered to the permanent rulers of the Imperial City. That’s because at the end of the day, it was the Fed’s serial financial bubbles and massive monetization of the public debt that has enabled Washington’s imperial hegemony abroad, welfare state largesse at home and the egregious inflation of financial asset prices for the rich and the bicoastal elites coupled to them.

In short, Donald Trump has no semblance of an agenda that could Make America’s Economy Actually Great Again (MAEAGA), but there is no new news in that: The Donald’s bombastic, idea-free campaign oratory boiled down to the erroneous claim that the USTR (United States Trade Representative) and bad trade deals were the cause of America’s economic slide and that as a deal-maker of epic abilities, he would make it all better again.

Au contraire. America’s jobs and worker incomes were not stolen by shifty foreign negotiators and they will not be reclaimed via the trade wars implicit in Trump’s threat to mobilize the machinery of state against nefarious foreign practices. As the Donald put it:

“The United States will no longer turn a blind eye to unfair economic practices, including massive intellectual property theft, industrial subsidies and pervasive state-led economic planning,” President Donald Trump said in his speech. “We cannot have free and open trade if some countries exploit the system at the expense of others. We support free trade but it needs to be fair and it needs to be reciprocal because in the end unfair trade undermines us all.”

That’s dead wrong. When foreign mercantilist governments are stupid enough to subsidize exports or state owned companies or to drastically suppress their exchange rates, they are transferring economic gifts to America’s consumers. Or, as our free-trade comrade Jack Kemp used to say back in the day about Japan’s mindless protectionism: If they are foolish enough to fill their harbors with rocks, why is it that we should do the same?

