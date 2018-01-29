China Is About To Reintroduce Gold Into The World Monetary System from King World News

As we kickoff the final week of trading in January, one of the top money managers in the world just warned that China is preparing to stun the world by reintroducing gold into the global monetary system.

The Road To A Gold-Based Monetary System

( King World News ) – Stephen Leeb: “What a difference a year makes. The 2017 Davos confab featured full-blown recognition of China’s emergence on the world stage. It was highlighted by the remarkable keynote address by Chinese President Xi Jingping – the first time a Chinese leader ever spoke at Davos. Xi’s message was as notable as the fact he gave it. It was that global economics isn’t a zero-sum game. Everyone can win as the world becomes ever more interconnected. Stunningly, in the wake of Trump’s election, China assumed the mantle as the leading voice for globalization.

The speech laid out a path to world prosperity that by implication would be led by China. It was extraordinary that in this Western-dominated gathering of elites, a president from a still developing nation played such a big role and laid out such a sweeping vision. Equally extraordinary, all attendees respected that vision…

“Flash forward to this year’s gathering. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin started the ball rolling by announcing the benefits of a weak dollar. The dollar promptly dropped to multiyear lows. Then, President Trump arrived right after slapping large tariffs on solar panels and washing machines. While these will have minimal if any economic impact, the contrast with Xi – who in 2017 speech declared that “pursuing protectionism is just like locking oneself in a dark room” – was stark.

The tariffs, a ham-handed answer to Xi’s message, are largely symbolic. But Mnuchin’s comments on the dollar were more ominous in what they seemed to portend. They seemed to say that not only is it okay to lock yourself in a dark room, you should even throw away the key.

