More young people being seriously afflicted with hallucinations and self-abuse after taking TAMIFLU … why won't the FDA recall the dangerous drug?

Marketed as flu medicine, Tamiflu is actually a risky nervous system damaging, hallucinogenic drug that causes some children to go into seizures, wild delusions, and twitching fits.

The typical medical doctor, aligned with the state’s medical directives, resorts to prescribing Tamiflu as a primary treatment for people who have flu and flu-like symptoms.

This FDA approved drug, however, carries serious side effects that the government, the doctors, and the advertisements aren’t being transparent about.

The FDA has on file over 550 cases of confirmed hallucinations from Tamiflu in the U.S. since 2009. Each case has traumatized and altered the lives of individual families that can only stand by and watch helplessly as their child hallucinates and loses control of their mind and motor control.

A family from North Texas is speaking out about odd reactions that their two-year-old son endured as soon as he began taking Tamiflu. The twitching and hallucinations only stopped when they quit using the drug. Andrea and Josh Wallen said their son changed almost immediately after ingesting Tamiflu. Twitching through the night, the two-year-old banged his head repeatedly, picked at his arms, and acted out violently toward his parents.

Other families across the Nation have spoken out. A family from Indiana said their daughter began hearing voices and picking at “bugs” on her body. Another family said their six-year-old daughter tried to jump out of a window.

FDA must come clean on Tamiflu’s destructive side effects and lift ban on natural antiviral medicines

So why doesn’t the U.S. FDA recall this dangerous drug and go public with its hallucinogenic side effects? In 2007, Japan banned Tamiflu for children ages 10 to 19 after several dozen instances of neuropsychiatric events were reported.

What if the Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and health authorities came out and supported evidence-based naturopathic anti-viral treatments that don’t cause devastating side effects?

What if preparations of elderberry, goldenseal, licorice root, Echinacea, oregano, garlic, basil, and frankincense all became widely available to truly help people whose bodies are ravaged by illness? It has been shown that Echinacea outperforms Tamiflu in clinical studies.

What if the FDA stopped working hand and foot for the pharmaceutical industry and their never-ending flow of fake medicine and instead, lifted the ban on natural cures?

Various plants synthesize anti-viral compounds that can be cultivated and extracted for human health. These plants can be wild harvested and farmed organically on a much larger scale. Stop subsidizing GMO corn and soybeans and let medicinal, organic plants grow abundantly across the countryside! Echinacea, elderberries, and garlic are just three plants of many that have natural anti-viral properties that can be extracted and prepared by skilled herbalists. The extracts can be optimized via tincture-making or by using extraction techniques such as spagyrics.

The volatile plant oils can be studied, lab tested, and combined to provide synergistic anti-viral effects that bad viruses and bad bacteria won’t readily resist. To survive viruses and bacteria in their natural environment, plants create their own self-defense molecules and antioxidants. These molecules resonate with the human immune system when ingested. And, unlike fake medicines like Tamiflu, the properties of many plant-based medicines actually restore the nervous and immune system of people, helping with proper digestion, elimination of toxins from the body, and helping with deep, restful sleep.

