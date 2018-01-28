I Am Your Worst Nightmare – Survival Series Video – Full Spectrum Survival

I started a new series on Full Spectrum Survival where I am taking on the persona of the predator and working to detail how I (not me but as a predator) will knock down your defenses during a disaster in which the Rule of Law is suspended or all together non existent.

I invite you to check out the series. Some of our friends here in this community may not know about our Full Spectrum Survival channel and may want to have a look.

I also talk about projects and updates on our Tiny Homes. We are making a school room and painting a piece of drywall with chalkboard paint for a school room chalkboard. We tried burying the pipes to stop cold water from condensing our toilet bowl but that didn’t work and what we’ll be doing in the future.



