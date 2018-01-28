If The US Follows The Strategy Of Russia, We Would See An Economic Boom (Video)
We are now seeing indicators all over the place that shows the economy is falling apart rapidly, used car trade-ins are underwater. Illinois pension problems just got worse, and the pension system will implode with one little hiccup in the system. Russia pushes for a digital currency and that is the cryptorubble, controlled by the government and it will be taxed. The US might be following the strategy of Russia, get rid of the Rothschild banking system, since Russia took control of the banking system their economy is booming.