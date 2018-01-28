US Economic “Growth”; Only as Strong as Interest Rate Cuts and Deficit Spending Allows from Economica

I have made the case that so goes housing starts (blue columns below), so goes jobs creation and more broadly the US economy. And so goes interest rates (black line below) and deficit spending (on an annual % change basis of total debt (essentially as a % of GDP), red line below), so goes new housing. Simply, when deficit spending accelerates and interest rates are declining, America builds new housing and the broader economy hums. However, debt grows far faster than the resultant economic activity, and debt to GDP soars (yellow line). Conversely, when deficit spending is decelerating and rates are rising (as they are now), new housing creation decelerates/declines and economic recession is imminent.*When showing the change in deficit spending, I’m showing the year over change in actual federal debt (as per the Treasury), not the White House deficit numbers which do not reflect actual increases to federal debt.



Click Chart to Enlarge

But many people rightly state that federal deficit spending is currently at a half trillion and likely to surge back above a trillion dollars in the near future. So what am I talking about decelerating deficits???

To help clarify my point when I say deficits are decelerating, the chart below shows total debt (red shaded area), annual federal debt spending in dollars (black line, on a quarterly basis) and annual federal debt spending in % terms (yellow line, also on a quarterly basis).

Click Chart to Enlarge

So the current change in federal debt, on an annual basis, is currently a half trillion dollars and likely set to grow to a trillion plus relatively soon based on demographic changes (slowing SS receipts, larger outlays, Medicare/Medicaid spending, etc.) plus tax cuts reducing tax revenue. However, it is the correlation of federal debt growth in % terms (yellow line in above chart, representing rate of growth) which seems to have greater impact. As the total debt grows (total debt now essentially equals GDP), the denominator is larger and the resultant debt spending must be that much larger to have the same impact. For example, to have the same impact as the ’09 debt binge, a $4+ trillion increase (annually) would be necessary to have the same impact as the $0.2 trillion spent in ’83 or the $2.1 trillion spent in ’09.

