Trump’s Dollar in Cattelan’s Gold Toilet by Adrian Ash – Bullion Vault

Jokes, art, gold and a final use for the Don’s ‘weak Dollar’ policy…

Nancy Spector at the Guggenheim in New York sounds like a right card, writes Adrian Ash at BullionVault.

Her newly leaked email to the Trump White House of last September declined to lend Don and Mel their desired Van Gogh (‘Landscape in the Snow’), but offered instead “a marvelous work by the celebrated contemporary Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan”. The email is a work of art in itself.

Warm, friendly and apologetic about the Van Gogh not being available, that September 2017 email had a killer punchline. It would swing towards most readers only slowly, not cracking their jaw until they got to the image attached by Spector “for your reference.”

No doubt the recipient however, art expert and White House curator Donna Hayashi Smith, saw it coming and knew to duck before telling the Trumps. If ever.

On the very same day she sent Hayashi Smith that email, Spector would later blog against Trump’s executive order closing the US border to travellers from seven countries including Iran, Iraq and Syira. “Within the art world,” she told visitor’s to the Guggenheim website, “the ‘Muslim ban’ has threatened the values of cross-cultural exchange that lie at its very core.”

But back before Trump’s inauguaration or even election victory however, the Guggenheim had already pulled the chain on Donald Trump and the real-estate celebrity’s famous love for all things bling.

Cattelan’s inspiration for ‘America’,” declared the gallery in September 2016, enjoying its own puns, “seems to spring from a variety of sources.

“Of course, there is the legacy of Duchamp’s Fountain [a regular porcelain urinal signed by the artist as “R.Mutt, 1917″ and thus art], which marks its centennial next year,” the Guggenheim went on, installing the 18-carat gold toilet near the stairwell on the fifth floor of its Fifth Avenue home.

“[But] another cultural reference now also attends the work:

“In a word, Trump.

“The aesthetics of this ‘throne’ recall nothing so much as the gilded excess of Trump’s real-estate ventures and private residences. While Cattelan agrees that he could hardly have known about the rise of Trump when he conceived of the piece [sometime after 2011], he said that, ‘it was probably in the air…another layer, but [not] the only one.’…”

Eugh, Trump in the air? A layer of Don?!

