Mark Taylor: Nuclear Bomb Memo is About to Explode (Video)

Mark Taylor: Nuclear Bomb Memo is About to Explode by Greg Hunter – USA Watchdog

Author of “The Trump Prophecies,” Mark Taylor, predicted Donald Trump would win in 2016 and, after that, “there would be military style tribunals” to prosecute massive crimes in Washington, D.C. With recent revelations of widespread corruption at the FBI and DOJ, are we getting close? Taylor explains, “The whole push right now is people are screaming ‘release the memo, release the memo.’ When you have Congress that has read the memo, and they are saying this is going to be a nuclear bomb, that’s bad. It’s worse than most people would think. I have been on record for the last year and a half saying that when this stuff starts to break, they are going to have to be careful how they handle this because this could take down parts of government. . . . One of the objectives for the ‘Army of God’ is to start praying now because when they serve these arrest warrants and start rounding these people up, there could be some civil unrest. It’s up to us to blaze a trail in the spiritual so it doesn’t manifest in the natural. . . . We are on the precipice or the cusp of all this taking place. When they release that memo . . . I am not saying there will be civil unrest because it’s our job to pray against that stuff, but there could be some hot spots in some areas of the country. We need to be prepared for some of this stuff because we are crossing a threshold in this country where we have never been before. I said a long time ago this is going to go global. It’s not just America that is involved in this stuff. You are going to see other countries involved. . . . I think the pin has been pulled on the grenade, and this thing is about ready to explode.”

On the massive debt of the U.S., Taylor is optimistic and contends, “There could be many things that will slay the debt, but one of the things that kills the debt or slays the debt will be oil. The energy boom that is fixing to take place right now in this country is like nothing we have ever seen in the history of our country. The energy is fixing to explode. Here’s what they are not reporting on mainstream media. . . . All of these oil rigs went to . . . all these other places under the Obama Administration because he had the permitting locked down so tight. Trump has released the drilling rights and given the permits out. . . . All these rigs that have gone overseas, they are picking up all their equipment and drilling rigs and are on their way here, as we speak. We are fixing to have an oil boom and an energy boom that has never been seen before . . . and I believe that is what actually slays the debt.”

Continue Reading / USA Watchdog>>>

Sharing is caring!