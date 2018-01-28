Head of RT: American Media is Completely Fake – Even Your President Agrees (Video)
RT’s editor-in-chief gave an interview to an Associated Press correspondent saying that the American media in Russia “is 100% biased,” end of quote.
Everything that’s getting published, I quote again: “is aimed to benefit the US in all cases without exception.”
According to Simonyan, American media agencies operating in Russia have been working in that fashion for many years.